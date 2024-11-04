National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 209,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,432,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Vision by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

