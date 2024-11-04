Neblio (NEBL) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. Neblio has a total market cap of $53,700.27 and $55,520.22 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

