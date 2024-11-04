Needham & Company LLC Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $950.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $759.37 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $459.69 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $897.06 and a 200-day moving average of $824.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,228,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

