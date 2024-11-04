Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 23848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurogene by 123.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurogene by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Neurogene by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

