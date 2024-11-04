New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Purchases 194 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

