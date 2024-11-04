New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 649,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,424 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 834,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ENB opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.