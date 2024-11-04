New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.25 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

