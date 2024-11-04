New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 10.0% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $139.03 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

