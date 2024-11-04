New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.77 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $125.28 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

