New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 101,937 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $4,801,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $3,245,000. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $57.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

