New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,146 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,146 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.32% of GitLab worth $25,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 26.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,180. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,341 shares of company stock worth $4,374,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

