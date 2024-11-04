New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 47,626 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,626 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Corning worth $31,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Corning by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

