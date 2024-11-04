New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Nordson worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $249.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $213.04 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Company Profile



Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

