NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 18,441,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 56,596,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Macquarie raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

NIO Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

