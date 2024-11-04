NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NNN

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 315,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 19.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 93.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.