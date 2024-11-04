Northeast Investment Management Acquires 1,905 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $322.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.64 and a 52 week high of $332.63.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

