Northeast Investment Management Acquires 2,635 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $756.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $323.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.10 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

