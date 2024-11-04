Northeast Investment Management Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after buying an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $400.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.85 and its 200 day moving average is $385.41. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

