Northeast Investment Management Has $48.17 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 212,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 545,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.45. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.