Northeast Investment Management Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.43.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

PSA stock opened at $323.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.47. Public Storage has a one year low of $241.60 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

