Northeast Investment Management Purchases 52 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Ecolab stock opened at $244.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.30 and a 52 week high of $262.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.