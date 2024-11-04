Northeast Investment Management Sells 36,041 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,041 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 18.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.