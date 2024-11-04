Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

