NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 1,590.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

