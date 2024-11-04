Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 60746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,663 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,436.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.