nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.9 million-$973.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.9 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.490-2.510 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

