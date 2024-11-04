nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.9 million-$973.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.9 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.490-2.510 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,538. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.