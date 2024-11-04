Nvwm LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after acquiring an additional 863,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 187,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after buying an additional 126,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

JGRO opened at $77.35 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.98 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

