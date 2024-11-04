Nvwm LLC Cuts Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

