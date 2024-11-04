Nvwm LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $818.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $911.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $866.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

