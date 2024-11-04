NXM One Day Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,636.97 or 1.00154558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

