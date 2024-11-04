Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ ONBPO opened at $25.44 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

