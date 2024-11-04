Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ ONBPO opened at $25.44 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.
About Old National Bancorp
