Old North State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

