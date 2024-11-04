Old North State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,998 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 1.5% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 448,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $86.56 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.15). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.89.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

