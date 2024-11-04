Old North State Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.1% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 649,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 60,424 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 834,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.