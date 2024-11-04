Old North State Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $88.84 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

