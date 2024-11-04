Old North State Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 608,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 119,978 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 466,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,452,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,948,000 after acquiring an additional 62,569 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $10,454,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TD opened at $54.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.17%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

