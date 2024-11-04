OmniaVerse Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $95,074.65 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a Web3 ecosystem designed to merge gaming, digital art, and entertainment through blockchain. It offers a zero-gas blockchain and multiple utility platforms for game distribution and NFTs. The OMNIA token powers transactions in this ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

