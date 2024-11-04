ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ON
ON Stock Up 1.3 %
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ON
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $121,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after buying an additional 2,406,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 574.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks That Are Potential Takeover Targets in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.