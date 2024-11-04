ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 830,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,839. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. ON has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 2.25.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $121,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,500,000 after buying an additional 2,406,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 574.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.