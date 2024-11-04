ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $107.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

ONEOK Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE OKE opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $568,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

