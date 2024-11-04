OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Holdings Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 82,618 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 2.13. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 244,810 shares of company stock worth $4,243,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

