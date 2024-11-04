Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $468,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $53.64 on Monday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

