Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.