Optas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,201,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,279 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

JCI opened at $75.50 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

