Optas LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

