Optas LLC Invests $315,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after buying an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,489 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on Z shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Z

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.