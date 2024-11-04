Optas LLC Purchases New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 656,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

