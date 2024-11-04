Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.9% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Oracle by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 633,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $107,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Oracle by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,238,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $551,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.69. 1,392,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,657. The stock has a market cap of $470.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.