Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 19860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57. The stock has a market cap of C$49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.26.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

