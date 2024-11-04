Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.970-7.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $78.53. 206,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,542. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

About Otter Tail

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

